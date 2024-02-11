Delhi Police blocks roads, steps up security at borders ahead of farmers' protest

"Keeping in view, the kind of behaviour and adamant approach farmers showed during protests in the past, there is a possibility of mobilization/activities of farmers/supporters from their respective districts to Delhi along with tractor/trolleys/arms. Farmers will also come from Haryana, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, MP and other possible areas. And whereas, in order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law and order, a precautionary order of Section 144 is required to be issued to save the life and property in the area," read the order.