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Delhi Police bust IPL ticket black marketing racket, 3 held

The accused have been identified as Mukeem (35), Gufran alias Sajid (36) and Mohammad Faisal (38), police said.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewssportsCricketDelhiIPLBlack Market

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