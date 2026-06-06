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Delhi Police bust three-member interstate cyber fraud syndicate; secure Rs 4 lakh

The accused have been identified as Sonu (21), a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi; Yash Kumar (27), also from Uttam Nagar; and Baljinder Singh alias Mangga (48), a resident of Yamuna Nagar in Haryana.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeDelhi PoliceCyber fraud

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