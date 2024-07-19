Delhi Police busts kidney racket, arrests eight, 'bounds down' seven

In its probe and during the week-long operation, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch found that the gang had succeeded in getting kidney transplants done in 11 hospitals in different states.

"We have arrested eight people and bound-down seven others of the well organised racket which was involved in illegal kidney transplants of Indian citizens," Goel said, adding that with their arrest, 34 cases of illegal kidney transplant have been identified.

The DCP said the Crime Branch initiated the probe and conducted raids after it found that a woman paid Rs 35 lakh to two people, identified as Sandeep Arya and Vijay Kashyap alias Sumit, to find a donor for her husband.

"On June 26, one of them was identified and teams conducted multiple raids, and arrested Sumit from Noida. Fabricated papers, stamp seals and patient and donor files were recovered from his possession. On June 28, Arya, the kingpin, and Devender Jha, residents of Uttarakhand, were arrested from a five-star hotel in Goa," he said.

They revealed the modus operandi of the gang, police said.

After identifying a potential donor, the accused used to contact them on social media, and taking advantage of their financial situation, "exploited" them by promising to pay them Rs 5 lakh to 6 lakh, according to investigators.