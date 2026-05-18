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Delhi Police conducts anti-terror drill at Palika Bazar

Two civilians were evacuated safely and shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College for emergency treatment.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 02:16 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 02:16 IST
India NewsDelhiBombAnti-Terrorism SquadConnaught Place

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