Delhi police detains 30 Tibetans protesting outside Chinese embassy

The protest was held after China marked its 75th year of communist party rule, a protester told the reporters.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 17:04 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 17:04 IST
India NewsChinaprotestDelhi

