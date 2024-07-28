Delhi Police detain owner, coordinator of coaching centre where three students died due to flooding

"Search and rescue operation ended. Total three bodies were recovered from the basement. All were identified and we have informed the family members about the incident," the DCP said.

The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation, which was also conducted by police and the fire department.

Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala were identified to have died in the incident, police said.

The three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.