Delhi police detains shopkeeper over biryani served on plate with Lord Ram image, releases him later

New Delhi: Delhi Police had briefly detained an eatery owner following a complaint that he had sold biryani on disposable plates purportedly having a picture of Lord Ram on them in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, officials said on Tuesday.

During investigations, it was found that the shopkeeper had bought 1000 plates from a factory and only four of them had a picture of Lord Ram printed on them, a police officer said.

"He told us that he was not aware about the Lord Ram's pic on the plates, which was also verified by the factory owners," the officer said.