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Delhi Police head constable who shot dead delivery worker in Jaffarpur Kalan arrested

The incident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims were standing by a road after attending a birthday celebration in the area.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeconstable

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