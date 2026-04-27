<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-police">Delhi Police</a> head constable accused of shooting dead a 21-year-old delivery agent and injuring his friend following an altercation in southwest Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area has been arrested, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The arrest comes within 24 hours of the incident, they said, adding that he had been hiding and was apprehended around midnight from the Jaffarpur area.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Neeraj, has been posted with the local police unit, a senior police officer confirmed.</p>.<p>However, he was not on duty at the time of the incident, according to the officer.</p>.<p>In the early hours of Sunday, Neeraj allegedly opened fire at Pandav Kumar, a food delivery agent, and his friend Krishan following a heated argument. Kumar died of a gunshot wound, while Krishan sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.</p>.<p>According to police, the incident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims were standing by a road after attending a birthday celebration in the area. Neeraj, who lives nearby, got into an argument with them before allegedly firing from close range.</p>.Delhi Cop opens fire at labourers after altercation in Dwarka; 1 dead.<p>"The accused fired at Kumar from point-blank range. The bullet pierced through his chest and also hit his friend," a police officer said. Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where Kumar was declared brought dead.</p>.<p>The accused had immediately fled the spot after the incident.</p>.<p>A case of murder and attempt to murder was registered at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station, and multiple teams were formed to trace the accused.</p>.<p>Police said Neeraj was tracked down and arrested after sustained efforts, including local intelligence inputs and raids in the surrounding areas.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and circumstances that led to the firing, police added.</p>