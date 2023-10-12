Home
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for P-20 Summit

The meeting is being hosted at Dwarka's India International Convention and Expo Centre, also known as Yashobhoomi.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 05:38 IST

Follow Us

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory in view of the P-20 Summit to be held in the city from October 12-14.

The meeting is being hosted at Dwarka's India International Convention and Expo Centre, also known as Yashobhoomi.

"Speakers and Parliamentary Representatives of about 27 counties are participating in the P-20 Summit. Accommodation for all the visiting guests and dignitaries have been arranged at different hotels. These delegates will go to Yashobhoomi for the Summit," a Senior traffic official said.

Traffic movement on all three days will be regulated between 7 am and 10 pm on Akbar Road, Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan flyover, Mehram Nagar area near the Airport, Palam flyover and Dulsiras Chowk, he said.

"Commuters are advised to use public transport to avoid any inconvenience. Commuters going to railway stations, hospitals and ISBT should leave with sufficient time to avoid any delays on their route," the official further said.

(Published 12 October 2023, 05:38 IST)
