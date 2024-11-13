Home
Delhi Police launches operation 'Kawach', detains over 1,000 people

The operation 'Kawach' is an initiative which the Delhi Police takes from time to time to take actions against the criminals and drug traffickers in their areas.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 15:49 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 15:49 IST
