Delhi on high alert after Kerala blast; security being beefed up at crowded places

The Delhi Police is on high alert after the blast at the convention centre in Kerala, and special vigil is being kept in crowded places, reports ANI.

"The Special Cell is in constant touch with the intelligence agencies and any input will not be taken lightly. Security arrangements are being made at the crowded place," said Delhi Police.

One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian religion group in Kalamassery on Sunday morning.

More details to follow...