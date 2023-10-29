JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi on high alert after Kerala blast; security being beefed up at crowded places

The Special Cell is in constant touch with the intelligence agencies and any input will not be taken lightly, police said.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 07:46 IST

Follow Us

The Delhi Police is on high alert after the blast at the convention centre in Kerala, and special vigil is being kept in crowded places, reports ANI.

"The Special Cell is in constant touch with the intelligence agencies and any input will not be taken lightly. Security arrangements are being made at the crowded place," said Delhi Police.

One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian religion group in Kalamassery on Sunday morning.

More details to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 October 2023, 07:46 IST)
India NewsKeralaDelhiDelhi Policeblast

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT