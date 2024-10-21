Home
Delhi Police raids UP Police head constable's house over robbery case

It was understood that Delhi Police made some recoveries from head constable Veer Singh's home linked to the kirti Nagar robbery.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:15 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 10:15 IST
DelhiUttar PradeshMeerut

