Delhi Police raids UP Police head constable's house over robbery case

<p>Meerut (UP): The Delhi Police raided the house of a Uttar Pradesh Police head constable in Meerut district in connection with a robbery case in the state capital, officials here said Monday.</p><p>The head constable is posted in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. The alleged robbery took place in Delhi's Kirti Nagar a few days ago.</p><p>"Delhi Police indeed conducted a raid at the head constable's house in Jani. However, I am unable to provide more details about the operation. I only know that they came yesterday afternoon for a recovery in a case. They registered their presence in our station but did so after the raid," Jani Police Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Singh told PTI.</p><p>"What was recovered or not, only Delhi Police can clarify. The person whose house was raided is a head constable in the UP Police, currently posted in Shamli, and a resident of Jani (in Meerut)," Singh added.</p><p>It was understood that Delhi Police made some recoveries from head constable Veer Singh's home linked to the kirti Nagar robbery, according to officials here.</p><p>Delhi Police reportedly brought along a man named Sohanveer, who is said to be Veer Singh's relative. The local police officials refrained from confirming these details, terming it as a "matter for the Delhi Police".</p>