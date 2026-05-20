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Conflicting rulings over bail in UAPA cases: Delhi Police seeks consideration by larger Supreme Court bench

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju cited May 18 judgment in the case of Syed Iftikhar Andrabi before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 13:34 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtDelhi PoliceUAPA

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