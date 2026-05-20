<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-police">Delhi Police </a>has contended before the Supreme Court that the issue of granting bail under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uapa">Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act </a>may require consideration by a larger bench in view of apparently conflicting rulings by co-ordinate benches on the statutory bar for the relief under the anti-terror law.</p> <p>Additional Solicitor General S V Raju cited May 18 judgment in the case of Syed Iftikhar Andrabi before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale.</p> <p>The court was hearing bail pleas filed by Delhi riots larger conspiracy case accused Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi against the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant them bail.</p>.'Bail rule even in UAPA cases': Supreme Court expresses reservation on another top court bench declining relief to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam.<p>Raju submitted that he required time to examine the Supreme Court's judgment in Andrabi case.</p> <p>A bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on May 18 held that bail remains the rule even in UAPA cases and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bail-rule-even-in-uapa-cases-supreme-court-expresses-reservation-over-its-own-judgment-denying-bail-to-umar-khalid-sharjeel-imam-4006913">expressed reservations about the judgment denying bail</a> to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.</p> <p>On Tuesday, the court deferred hearing to Friday, May 22 after Raju again sought time to argue the matter.</p> <p>On January 5, 2026, the apex court granted bail to five accused in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case and declined bail to Khalid and Imam. </p> <p>The remaining accused Ahmed and Saifi, subsequently filed the plea for the bail.</p>.2020 Delhi riots: Court rejects Umar Khalid's bail plea to care for ailing mother.<p>In Andrabi case, Justice Bhuyan questioned the correctness of the rulings in Khalid and Gurwinder Singh, both authored by Justice Aravind Kumar. </p> <p>Writing for the bench, Justice Bhuyan said the denial of bail to Khalid and Imam appeared to have overlooked the three-judge bench ruling in Union of India Vs K A Najeeb, which held that prolonged incarceration and the improbability of an early conclusion of trial can justify grant of bail even in UAPA cases, despite the statutory bar under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA.</p>