Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Police seize 104 kg firecrackers, two held

Based on the tip-off the team intercepted a motorcycle and apprehended the driver, Mohammad Aakib (24). They inspected a white plastic bag on the motorcycle and found 10 kg of crackers concealed under the food items, a senior police officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 09:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 09:12 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeDelhi Police

Follow us on :

Follow Us