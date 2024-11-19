Delhi pollution: BJP environment minister sleeping over repeated requests for emergency meet, says AAP's Gopal Rai

<p>Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that BJP's environment minister is sleeping over state govt's repeated request to call an emergency meet over the dire pollution situation, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported.</p>.<p>Thick grey haze choked Delhi for the third straight day on Tuesday, with the pollution levels remaining alarmingly high at 488 in the 'severe plus' category.</p><p>Calm winds and dropping temperatures made the dispersion of pollutants difficult. Cold air traps dust and smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring areas of Delhi.</p><p>The city recorded its coldest night of the season so far on Monday with the mercury dropping to 12.3 degrees Celsius from 16.2 degrees Celsius the night before, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).<br><br>Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 488 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.</p> <p><em>More details to follow...</em><br><br><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>