Delhi pollution level soars, 13 monitoring stations in 'red zone'

The 13 stations -- Ashok Vihar, Dwarka Sector 8, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Bawana, Burari, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Okhla Phase 2, Shadipur, and Vivek Vihar -- recorded readings above 300, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).