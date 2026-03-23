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Delhi power rates may rise in April as govt prepares to clear discom dues

The government is, however, planning to subsidise the hike in power tariff to cushion the impact on the consumers, they said.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 23:53 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 23:53 IST
India NewsDelhiElectricity

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