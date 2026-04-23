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Delhi rape-murder case: Accused claims crime 'just happened' after woman refused to open locker

He hit her multiple times with a heavy object on her head before allegedly strangling her with a mobile phone charging cable and raping her while she was unconscious.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeRape and Murder

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