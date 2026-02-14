Menu
Delhi records 11.8 degrees Celsius, likely to see a windy Saturday; AQI 'poor'

The weather department has predicted strong winds during the day with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 24.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above normal.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 05:20 IST
Published 14 February 2026, 05:20 IST
