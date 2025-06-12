Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi records highest peak power demand of this summer on June 11

This year, the peak power demand of Delhi is expected to cross 9,000 MW. In 2024, the national capital recorded an all-time high peak demand of 8,656 MW.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 05:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 05:06 IST
India NewsDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us