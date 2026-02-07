Menu
Delhi records low of 11.8 deg C, AQI ‘poor’ at 214

The weather department has predicted strong winds during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 24.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 04:41 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 04:41 IST
