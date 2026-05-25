<p>In nearly 14 years, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>recorded its warmest night for the month of May on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees above the season's normal.</p><p>According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the last time the minimum temperature was higher in this month was on May 26, 2012, when it was recorded at 32.5 degrees Celsius.</p><p>Earlier this month, the city witnessed similar conditions as the minimum temperature stood at 31.9 degrees Celsius on May 21.</p> .Maharashtra's Brahmapuri hottest in country at 47.2 degrees, heatwave to persist: IMD.<p>The minimum temperature recorded at Palam was 30.5 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal, Lodi Road 30 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above normal, Ridge 30.6 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees above normal, and Ayanagar 32 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees above normal.</p>.<p>"Warm night conditions have been recorded at Safdarjung, Lodi Road and Ayanagar," an IMD official said.</p>.<p>A warm night is declared when the maximum temperature remains 40 degrees Celsius or more and the minimum temperature departure is between 4.5 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal, according to the IMD.</p>.<p>The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions on Monday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 44 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>Delhi also witnessed mild dust storms during the evening hours on Sunday, leading to a deterioration in air quality. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 206 in the 'poor' category at 9 am on Monday.</p>.<p>According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>