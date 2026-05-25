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Homeindiadelhi

Delhi records warmest May night in nearly 14 years, yellow alert for heatwave issued

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the last time the minimum temperature was higher in this month was on May 26, 2012, when it was recorded at 32.5 degrees Celsius.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 05:06 IST
India NewsDelhiheatwave

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