Delhi records warmest night in 14 years at 35.2 degrees Celsius, spike in heatstroke casualties

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its warmest night in at least 14 years, with the minimum temperature settling more than eight notches above normal at 35.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature was recorded 4.8 notches above the season's average at 43.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the previous warmest night in Delhi was recorded on June 3, 2010, when the minimum temperature had soared to 34.7 degrees Celsius.

An IMD official said the books of Delhi's benchmark Safdarjung observatory were analysed till 1969 to ascertain this record.

"With this, the minimum temperature in Delhi has reached an all-time high for the month of June. Delhi is on an 'orange' alert due to the prevailing heatwave conditions," the official added.

Temperatures in the city have remained above 40 degrees Celsius since May 12. In these 36 days, the city recorded 16 days when the mercury reached or surpassed 45 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.