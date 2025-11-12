LIVE
Delhi Red Fort blast LIVE updates | Blast linked to posters found in Srinagar on Oct 19; May have been a result of panic, says security forces
Findings of the initial probe into the blast near the Red Fort suggest it may have been 'accidentally triggered' while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, following the busting of an inter-state terror module. PM Modi on Monday said all those involved will be brought to justice. Track all the latest updates on Delhi Red Fort blast here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 03:06 IST
Highlights
Delhi Red Fort blast UPDATES | Delhi blast linked to posters found in Srinagar on Oct 19: Source
Delhi Red Fort blast UPDATES | All those involved will be brought to justice: PM Modi
Delhi Red Fort blast UPDATES | Tracing the Hyundai i20's route: From Faridabad to Red Fort
Delhi blast could be result of panic rather than pre-planned act: Security sources
Delhi Red Fort blast UPDATES | Initial probe indicates 'accidental' detonation of explosives
Published 12 November 2025, 02:49 IST