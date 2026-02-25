<p>Srinagar: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-investigation-agency">National Investigation Agency</a> (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two more alleged operatives from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> in connection with the November 10, 2025 car blast near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/1">Delhi</a>’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/red-fort">Red Fort</a>, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 11.</p><p>The anti-terror probe agency identified the accused as Zameer Ahmad Ahangar of Ganderbal and Tufail Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar, alleging that the two were involved in supplying weapons and facilitating logistics for the conspiracy.</p><p>According to a spokesperson of the NIA, both men were active over-ground workers linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfit and played a key role in arranging arms and ammunition for the prime accused.</p><p>The arrests, he said, are part of efforts to dismantle the broader network behind the blast that killed 11 people and injured several others in the national capital.</p><p>“Investigations have revealed that Zameer and Tufail were also a part of various other terror conspiracies. They were engaged in the collection of arms and ammunition, intended for use against the Indian State,” the spokesperson added.</p>.Red Fort blast: Delhi Court grants NIA 45 more days to conclude investigation.<p>Investigations have revealed that the conspiracy was masterminded by Dr Umer Un Nabi, who died in the explosion while his associates Dr Muzammil Ganai, Dr Shaheen Saeed,Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather and Molvi Irfan have been arrested. Several among the accused were employed at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, around 35 km from Delhi.</p><p>Al-Falah University, recognised by the University Grants Commission, runs faculties in engineering, management and a medical college with an attached teaching hospital. Following the arrests of faculty members, central agencies have begun scrutinising the institution’s hiring and background verification processes.</p><p>Officials described the emerging module as a hybrid network that combined overground workers with educated professionals who allegedly handled procurement of explosives, safe houses and communication channels while maintaining regular careers. Investigators say such “white-collar” operatives enabled the network to function discreetly across state lines.</p><p>The case, registered as RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI, is being probed in coordination with J&K Police and Haryana Police. The agency is also examining financial transactions and possible cross-border linkages as it works to establish the full extent of the conspiracy behind the Red Fort blast. Further arrests and chargesheets are expected as the investigation progresses.</p>