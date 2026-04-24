Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi riots 2020: HC dismisses police appeal against bail to Ishrat Jahan

"We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order. The appeal is accordingly dismissed," the bench said in its order.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 08:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 08:45 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi riotsIshrat Jahan

Follow us on :

Follow Us