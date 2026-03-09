Delhi riots case | Sharjeel Imam gets 10-day interim bail

<p>A Delhi court granted 10-day interim bail to Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case. </p><p>The Supreme Court had earlier this month <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi-riots-case-no-bail-to-umar-khalid-sharjeel-imam-what-supreme-court-said-3851756">granted bail to five accused in the riots case</a> in relation to a larger conspiracy case but denied the same to Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. </p><p>On January 5, the Supreme Court granted bail to five accused -- Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad and made a distinction on their roles as the 'conspirators' and 'facilitators'.</p><p>The top court, however, denied relief to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, saying all the accused in the case did not stand on the same footing.</p>