Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against ex-Cong councillor Ishrat Jahan

In an order passed on Friday, Special Judge Amitabh Rawat said, "... prima facie, there are grounds for presuming that accused persons have committed offences under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) 186 (obstructing public servant), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)."

The judge also said that the accused were liable to face trial for offences under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.

"All accused persons are discharged for the offences under IPC sections 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 109 (abetment)," the court said, adding that they were also discharged of offences under the provisions of the Arms Act.