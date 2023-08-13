Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against four men for setting ablaze place of worship

Taking note of the evidence before the court, the judge said, 'I am of the view that the prosecution has met its case for the purpose of charge.' 'I am of the opinion that there are grounds for presuming that the accused persons have committed offences under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 427 (committing mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy building) and 450 (house trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life)...,' ASJ Rawat said in the order passed on Friday.