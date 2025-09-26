Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi riots: HC denies bail to Tahir Hussain, order says 'allegations grave'

Justice Neena Krishna Bansal said the incident was not merely an "ancillary crime, but a gruesome manifestation" of a larger conspiracy.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 10:37 IST
India NewsDelhi riotsTahir Hussain

Follow us on :

Follow Us