Delhi road rage: Man who shot dead woman in Gokalpuri arrested

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man who shot dead a woman in a road rage incident in Gokalpuri was arrested after a brief gunfight with police early Friday, officials said.

Majid Choudhary, a resident of Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, suffered gunshot wounds in both his legs in retaliatory firing by police personnel, they said.

The accused was identified after examining CCTV camera footage and a team was tasked to trace him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

"On Friday, at 3:45 am, our team received information about the accused will be in the Nala road area in Gokalpuri," he said.

Simranjeet Kaur, 30, was shot dead on Wednesday following an argument between her husband and Choudhary after their two wheelers brushed against each other near the Gokalpuri flyover on July 31. She was travelling with her husband Heera Singh and two sons aged 12 and four years.

Choudhary was arrested after an encounter with police, Tirkey said, adding that he suffered bullet injuries on his left thigh and below the right knee.

Police seized a pistol and three bullets from him, and impounded a stolen motorcycle.