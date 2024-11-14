Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi sees dense fog, lowest minimum temperature of season; air quality 'severe'

The city recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 16.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, according to the weather department.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 06:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 06:23 IST
Air PollutionAQITemperaturefogDelhi air qualityDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us