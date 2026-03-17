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Delhi shocker: Cousin makes video as man shoots self while loading pistol

Though police rushed Pawan to a hospital, he died during treatment, officials said.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 05:46 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 05:46 IST
India NewsDelhi

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