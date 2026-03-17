<p>In a shocking incident, a cousin was recording a video of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>man who ended life by shooting himself on camera. Reportedly unaware of the man's intentions, the moment was filmed. There was a chest shot. The case took place in east Delhi's Dallupura when a man identified as Pawan, 28, was loading a pistol.</p>.<p>According to police, the person filming, Himanshu, appeared unaware of Pawan’s intentions. The clip documented the disturbing scene, where Pawan was reportedly seen inserting a magazine into a licensed pistol and loading the weapon. Earlier mentioned as a friend in media reports, the cousin recording the act was heard giving him tips on how to load the firearm and cautioning him not to fire it. However, Pawan shot himself on his left chest. </p>.Man demanding job for his sister shoots self dead at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.<p>Pawan pulled the trigger before collapsing on the ground, with the man recording the act expressing shock. Though police rushed Pawan to a hospital, he died during treatment, officials said.</p>.<p>Preliminary inquiry revealed that the pistol belonged to Himanshu. The weapon, along with 10 live cartridges, has been seized, police said.</p><p>Police have registered a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act at the New Ashok Nagar police station.</p><p>Further probe is underway.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>