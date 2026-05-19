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Delhi taxi drivers' unions to go on 3-day strike from May 21 demanding fare hike

The All India Motor Transport Congress on Monday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, raising their demands.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 02:38 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 02:38 IST
India NewsDelhiStriketaxi driverdriver

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