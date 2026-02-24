Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi teen dies after getting his neck broken in cricket brawl; Family alleges police apathy

According to police, a verbal altercation first broke out between the victim and a 12-year-old boy at the game.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 14:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 14:14 IST
India NewsCricketDelhiDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us