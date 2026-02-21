Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi terror threat: Security heightened near key religious, heritage sites

Intelligence agencies indicated that LeT could be attempting to carry out an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-based attack.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 05:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 05:53 IST
India NewsDelhiBomb threat

Follow us on :

Follow Us