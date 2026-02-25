<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP </a>leader Praveen Khandelwal on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to rename <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">Delhi </a>as Indraprastha, saying it reflects the national capital's true historical roots and cultural legacy.</p><p>This comes only a day after the Union Cabinet greenlit the proposal to name Kerala as Keralam. In his letter to Shah, the Lok Sabha MP from Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency said that the Mahabharata describes Indraprastha as a magnificent city built on the banks of the Yamuna river, precisely matching the geographical setting of modern Delhi.</p><p>He added that this is supported by Archaeological Survey of India's excavations at Purana Qila.</p>.'Kerala' to 'Keralam', BJP finds more reasons to cheer.<p>"Historical literature, archaeological findings and long-standing civilizational traditions establish that the present-day Delhi corresponds to the ancient city of Indraprastha, the grand capital established by the Pandavas as described in the epic Mahabharata," Khandelwal said in the letter. </p><p>"While these phases are part of the city's history, they do not represent its earliest identity or civilizational origin. As such, the name Delhi reflects a limited historical period rather than the deeper and more enduring legacy of the city," he argued in the letter.</p><p>"In view of the above, I respectfully urge the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate a formal process to examine and implement the renaming of Delhi as Indraprastha, after consultation with historians, archaeologists, and other relevant stakeholders," said the MP.</p><p>Restoring the name Indraprastha would therefore reconnect the capital of modern India with its ancient civilizational foundation, he asserted. "It would symbolise that the seat of the world's largest democracy stands upon the legacy of one of humanity's oldest cultural traditions."</p>.New Momentum, New Direction, New Confidence- In One Year, Delhi Has Gained a New Model of Modern Development: CM Rekha Gupta.<p>Excavations conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India at Purana Qila have revealed ancient settlement layers dating back to around 1,000 BC, along with Painted Grey Ware pottery associated with the Mahabharata era, Khandelwal claimed. </p><p>He added that these findings support the belief that the ancient city of Indraprastha once flourished at the site where Delhi stands today.</p><p>Last year, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had demanded to rename the national capital on the grounds of same arguments. </p><p>Meanwhile, "Indraprastha" is used by some academic institutions and Delhi's CNG supplier IGL. </p><p>Khandelwal argued that the name Delhi emerged during a much later historical phase. Scholars believe the name evolved from medieval references such as Dhillika or Dehli, associated with ruling dynasties of the early medieval period, he claimed.</p>