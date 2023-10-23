Delhi to deploy teams to monitor air pollution hotspots where AQI breached 300-mark

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday called an urgent meeting to review the implementation of pollution mitigation measures as a layer of smoke covered Delhi this morning amid rapidly deteriorating air quality.

Besides the 13 existing air pollution hotspots in Delhi, monitoring teams will be deployed at 8 further places where the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 300-mark, Rai announced.

Delhi's air quality turned 'very poor' on Sunday for the first time since May 17 due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, according to monitoring agencies.

The capital's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 313 on Sunday, deteriorating from 248 on Saturday.

Delhi last recorded 'very poor' air quality on May 17 when the AQI was 336.

