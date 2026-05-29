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Delhi to provide free travel in DTC buses for NEET-UG re-test candidates on June 21

As she extended her best wishes to all NEET aspirants, Gupta said that no student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsDelhiNEETDTCRekha Gupta

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