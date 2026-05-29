Delhi to provide free travel in DTC buses for NEET-UG re-test candidates on June 21

<p>New Delhi: Candidates appearing for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">NEET</a> (UG) 2026 re-test on June 21 will be provided free travel options in DTC buses, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta</a> said on Friday.</p>.<p>The facility will be provided against valid admit cards for the re-test, Gupta said in a post on X.</p>.<p>“To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on June 21, the Delhi government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card,” she said.</p>.<p>No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future, Gupta said, as she extended her best wishes to all NEET aspirants.</p>.<p>“May their hard work and determination lead them to success," she added.</p>.Bihar govt announces free bus travel for students appearing for NEET re-examination.<p>On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. </p><p>A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21. The paper leak allegations are under investigation by the CBI.</p>