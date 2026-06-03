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Delhi to withdraw B&B policy after Malviya Nagar fire tragedy: Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra

The decision to withdraw the policy comes despite the tourism department recently proposing a revamp of the scheme.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 17:15 IST
India NewsDelhiTourism ministryKapil Mishra

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