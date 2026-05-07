Delhi tops among Union Territories in Railway Protection Force-registered cases in 2024: NCRB

<p>New Delhi: Delhi recorded 15,765 cases registered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in 2024, the highest among the Union territories, marking an increase from 14,467 cases in 2023, according to the latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/crime-against-women-highest-in-delhi-13396-cases-in-2024-ncrb-3993514">NCRB </a>data.</p><p>The national capital had reported 13,425 such cases in 2022, the data showed, indicating a steady rise over the last three years.</p><p>Delhi's rate of cognisable crimes registered by the RPF stood at 72 per lakh population in 2024, matching the national average. The projected mid-year population of the city for 2024 was estimated at 218.8 lakh, the report stated.</p>.Crime dips 6% across India, but Delhi still worst major city for women, children and elderly: NCRB.<p>Among Union territories, Delhi recorded the highest number of RPF-registered cases, far ahead of Chandigarh, which reported 748 cases, and Puducherry, which recorded 128 cases during the year.</p><p>Across all Union territories, a total of 18,488 cases were registered by the RPF in 2024, while the all-India figure stood at 10,00,841 cases, according to the NCRB report.</p><p>The RPF is responsible for the protection of railway property, passenger areas and railway passengers, besides assisting in crime prevention and maintaining security across the railway network.</p>