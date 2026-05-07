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Delhi tops among Union Territories in Railway Protection Force-registered cases in 2024: NCRB

Delhi reported 15,765 cases as opposed to 14,467 in 2023, indicating a steady rise over the last three years.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:10 IST
India NewsDelhiIndiaRailway Protection ForceNational Crime Records BureauNCRB

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