Delhi tops in crimes against women in 2022: NCRB data

New Delhi: Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against women among the 19 metropolitan cities in India in 2022, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report.

The national capital reported 14,158 cases of crimes against women in 2022 -- the highest among the metros -- followed by 6,176 in Mumbai and 3,924 in Bengaluru.

In 2022, crimes against women in Delhi witnessed a 1.25 per cent on-year increase from 13,982 in 2021, the data showed.