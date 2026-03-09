<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>Transport Corporation (DTC) bus was vandalised and set on fire by angry locals in outer Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday after it allegedly ran over a pedestrian, police sources said.</p>.<p>The incident triggered chaos in the area as residents gathered at the spot, pelted stones at the bus and damaged the windows of some vehicles.</p>.DTC bus catches fire on Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi; no one hurt.<p>The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call regarding a DTC bus on fire at around 10 am.</p>.<p>"A bus was found engulfed in flames, and the windows of some other vehicles were damaged. The fire was completely extinguished by 11 am," a DFS officer said. </p>