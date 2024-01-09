Delhi trying out bio enzymes as solution to air pollution crisis

During the pilot, a solution created by dissolving the bio enzymes in water in 1:5000 ratio was sprayed in Rohini and Wazirpur using anti-smog guns of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Public Works Department in three eight-hour cycles from December 16 to December 24, a report submitted by the firm to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said.