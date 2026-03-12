<p>New Delhi: A private tutor in north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/domestic-help-among-two-arrested-for-fake-ed-raid-at-employers-home-in-southeast-delhi-3912505">Delhi</a>'s Burari allegedly sexually assaulted three minor students over nearly two years, threatening them with dire consequences including circulating AI-generated obscene images and killing their family members if they spoke about the abuse, police said on Thursday.</p><p>The girls, Class 12 students of a private school and residents of Burari area, had been attending tuition classes at a coaching institute for past three years.</p><p>One of the girls, aged 17, alleged that the teacher frequently touched the students inappropriately during classes, police said.</p><p>Based on a complaint by one of the girls on Monday, an FIR was lodged against the accused tutor at Burari police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault.</p><p>The accused is currently absconding and police teams have been formed to trace him, police said.</p><p>The complainants told police that whenever they objected to the accused's behaviour, he would threaten to kill them and their family members, instilling fear and dissuading them from reporting the incidents earlier.</p><p>The complaint further stated that in October 2024, the accused organised a birthday gathering at the coaching centre. During the gathering, he allegedly assaulted the three students while under the influence of alcohol after learning that they had gone out with friends.</p><p>In another incident reported by the girls, the accused allegedly called two of them to the coaching centre in August last year, where he beat them with a belt and sexually assaulted them. Two days later, he allegedly assaulted the third student at the same location.</p>.Four minors apprehended for assaulting Manipuri woman in south Delhi.<p>When one of the students threatened to reveal the incidents to her family, the accused allegedly warned that he would circulate AI-generated obscene photographs and videos of the girls on social media, police said.</p><p>Following the incident, one of the girls stopped attending the coaching institute from August last year, while the other two remained silent due to fear.</p><p>The matter came to light on Monday when the accused visited the house of one of the girls and allegedly attempted to defame the three students in front of her mother by calling them 'characterless'. During the confrontation, the girl disclosed the alleged abuse to her family members.</p><p>Police said the accused then rushed out of the room and latched the door from outside before fleeing. Neighbours later helped open the door.</p><p>Following the disclosure, the girls informed their families and approached police.</p><p>Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, police said.</p>