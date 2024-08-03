Home
Delhi University to commence new UG batch from August 29

The new session, which was originally scheduled to commence from August 1, was deferred due to delay in declaration of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores amid allegations of irregularities.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 07:24 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Saturday released the much awaited academic calendar for first year undergraduate students seeking admission in the 2024-2025 session.

The classes for the new batch of undergraduate students will start from August 29, according to the schedule.

The academic session for UG courses will end on June 7 next year.

Published 03 August 2024, 07:24 IST
