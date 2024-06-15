Delhi water crisis: AAP urges Haryana to discharge water on humanitarian grounds

In a meeting with Delhi Jal Board officials on Saturday, it was decided that a assessment be done of areas not getting any water and the number of water tankers be increased, she said.Currently, DJB tankers are making around 10,000 trips in water scarce areas supplying 10 MGD of water per day. In some other areas like Bawana, Dwarka and Nangloi, emergency tube wells have been started to provide water to the local residents, she said.