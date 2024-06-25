Delhi water crisis: Atishi's indefinite hunger strike ended after hospitalisation

The indefinite hunger strike by Delhi Water Minister Atishi has come to an end, AAP MP Sanjay Singh announced on Tuesday, hours after the Atishi had to be hospitalised and admitted to the ICU.

"Delhi Water Minister (Atishi) was on indefinite fast for the last five days. She only demanded one thing that the rightful water should be given to Delhi as per the agreement with the Haryana government," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"After the elections, Delhi was receiving 100 MGD less water. She talked to Haryana's BJP government, discussed the issue with Delhi L-G, and even wrote a letter to the PM. However, no one listened to her," Singh added.