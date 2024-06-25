Delhi water crisis: Atishi's indefinite hunger strike ended after hospitalisation

The indefinite hunger strike by Delhi Water Minister Atishi has come to an end, AAP MP Sanjay Singh announced on Tuesday, hours after the Atishi had to be hospitalised and admitted to the ICU.
"Delhi Water Minister (Atishi) was on indefinite fast for the last five days. She only demanded one thing that the rightful water should be given to Delhi as per the agreement with the Haryana government," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
"After the elections, Delhi was receiving 100 MGD less water. She talked to Haryana's BJP government, discussed the issue with Delhi L-G, and even wrote a letter to the PM. However, no one listened to her," Singh added.
Earlier, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Atishi had to be hospitalised. She had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 21.
"Water Minister Atishi's weight is also decreasing unexpectedly. Before sitting on hunger strike on 21st June, her weight was 65.8 kg which has come down to 63.6 kg on the fourth day of the hunger strike. That is, her weight has decreased by 2.2 kg in just 4 days," said the AAP following her hospitalisation.
"Along with this, her blood pressure level has also decreased. Doctors have described the speed at which Water Minister Atishi's blood sugar level, blood pressure and weight have decreased as dangerous. long with this, Minister Atishi's urine ketone level of water is also increasing. Such an increase in the amount of ketone in her body will be dangerous for her health," the AAP statement added.
Published 25 June 2024, 05:10 IST