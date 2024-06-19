Delhi water crisis: BJP stages protest, slams AAP govt

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders and workers took out protest marches on Wednesday across the national capital over the water crisis in the city, and slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva took part in the protest at Andrews Ganj, where he was accompanied by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj.

He attacked the AAP government, saying its free water scheme has proved to be a "sham".